At the 2023 Grammys, Viola Davis Could Become the 18th EGOT Winner

But she'd have to beat a legend who already has an EGOT to do it.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

At the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, Viola Davis could become the 18th person to achieve the EGOT. The Oscar, Tony and Emmy winner is nominated for a Grammy for the first time for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording.

The other four nominees in the category are all past Grammy winners. Questlove, nominated for Music Is History, is a six-time Grammy winner. Mel Brooks, nominated for All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks, is a three-time Grammy winner – as is Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World. Jamie Foxx, who rounds out the category with Act Like You Got Some Sense, has won one Grammy.

In 2001, Brooks became the eighth individual to become an EGOT winner.

Davis has won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a dramatic series for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), an Oscar for best supporting actress for Fences (2016) and two Tonys – featured actress in a play for King Hedley II (2001) and lead actress in a play for Fences (2010).

If Davis wins the Grammy – and it’s by no means certain, given that strong field – she would become the third Black woman to complete the EGOT, following Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

At 57, Davis would be the seventh-youngest EGOT recipient. Robert Lopez was just 39 when he completed the awards sweep, followed by John Legend (also 39, but closer to 40), Hudson (40), Rita Moreno (45), Goldberg (46) and producer Scott Rudin (53).

