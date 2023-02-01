Vance Joy, Keith Urban Lead Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominations



With three nominations, Vance Joy is the leader of the pack heading into the 2023 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

The Melbourne singer and songwriter lands nominations for best record (his third studio album, In Our Own Sweet Time, which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart), best single (“Clarity”), and the coveted Rolling Stone Global Award, details for which were announced Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Also snagging multiple nominations is ARIA Award-winning star-on-the-rise Budjerah, veteran kid’s entertainers the Wiggles, indie-rock faves Spacey Jane, rock act Gang of Youths, and country star Keith Urban.

Urban will have his work cut out in the Global Award category. It’s a starry list, in which he’s named along with Alison Wonderland, Gang of Youths, Iggy Azalea, Kylie Minogue, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tash Sultana, The Wiggles, Tones And I, Troye Sivan and Vance Joy.

Each year, Rolling Stone Australia invites international writers, including editors from the U.S. and U.K. brands, to vote in the Rolling Stone Global Award category.

“We take great pride in the fact that, by hosting our third annual Rolling Stone Australia Awards, we get to play a part in recognizing Australian music’s growth,” comments Poppy Reid, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone Australia publisher the Brag Media.

The Rolling Stone Australia Awards return to Sydney on April 4. Sponsors this year include headline partner Shure alongside Australis, Canna, Panhead, JMC Academy and Jim Beam.

In the weeks ahead, RS Australia will reveal hosts, performers and the nominees in the Rolling Stone Readers’ Award.

“I am immensely proud to be part of the team pushing local acts worldwide through our awards judging process, and our editorial partnership with Rolling Stone parent company PMC,” adds Reid.

Winners at last year’s ceremony include Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI and King Stingray, with live performances from Amy Shark and Ruby Fields.

2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees:

Best Single

Amy Shark – “Only Wanna Be With You”

Budjerah – “Ready for the Sky”

Courtney Barnett – “Rae Street”

Keith Urban – “Brown Eyes Baby”

Ruel – “Growing up is _”

Spacey Jane – “Hardlight”

The Kid LAROI – “Thousand Miles”

Vance Joy – “Clarity”

Best New Artist

Blake Rose

Budjerah

Eliza & The Delusionals

Forest Claudette

James Johnston

Lara D

Merci, Mercy

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Best Record

5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOS5

Gang of Youths – angel in realtime

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody

The Wiggles – ReWiggled

Thelma Plum – Meanjin

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

Rolling Stone Global Award

Alison Wonderland

Gang Of Youths

Iggy Azalea

Keith Urban

Kylie Minogue

Rüfüs Du Sol

Tash Sultana

The Wiggles

Tones And I

Troye Sivan

Vance Joy