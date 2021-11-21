Tyler, the Creator Brings a Blizzard to the 2021 AMAs With ‘Massa’

When it comes to production value at awards shows, Tyler, the Creator never seems to cut corners. That certainly remained true at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 21).

Appearing onstage from behind the door of a propped up turquoise house, Tyler, wearing a brown down jacket, a pinned-up aviator hat and some white shorts, immediately jumped into the chorus of his Call Me If You Get Lost track “Massa.” As he spouted off the song’s flowing lyrics, the camera slowly widened out, revealing a full set behind Tyler of a small home in the middle of a snowy landscape.

As the rapper reached the song’s hard-hitting second verse, he was suddenly surrounded by flashes of white light in the now-dark landscape, as faux snow began pouring down onto the stage in a simulated storm. Slowly zooming back in, the camera soon focused entirely on Tyler’s face as he delivered the song’s poignant final lyrics before riding off the stage on the back of a moped: “I paint full pictures of my perspective on these drum breaks,” he spit. “Just for you to tell me it’s not good from your lunch break.”

While Tyler was not nominated for any awards at Sunday’s ceremony, the rapper is a likely contender for the 2022 Grammy Awards thanks to the critical success of his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. Tyler was among dozens of performers at Sunday’s ceremony, including fellow stars Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Coldplay, Bad Bunny, Silk Sonic and many more.

