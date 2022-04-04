Tyler, the Creator Gives His Grammys Victory Speech While Hiking: ‘Let’s See What the F— Is Next’

Tyler the Creator poses in the press room with the award for Best Rap Album for "Igor" during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Tyler, the Creator can officially call himself a two-time Grammy Award winner. Though the “WusYaName” rapper was absent from the awards show Sunday (April 3) — he’s currently wrapping up the final dates of his Call Me If You Get Lost tour — he gave an acceptance speech for his best rap album win for Call Me If You Get Lost in the middle of a hike.

“First, off I’m hyped. Thank you to DJ Drama. You are f–king so important to rap music … thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad — Vic, Neil,” Tyler started his impromptu speech in an Instagram Live.

The rapper added that he was thankful that he “could just make an album where I can just flex all godd— day” and took a brief moment to call out people who feel like he does not deserve the award. “I know you’re seething and angry, and ‘no one listens to that album…’ these arena tours that are selling out says different. And if you put that much energy into something maybe everyone would be proud of you too. Love to everyone. The sun is f–king beaming b—h.”

Tyler also hinted that there’s more to come of his current album cycle. “Call Me If You Get Lost, definitely not finished, ” he said. “Twelve years in, got a second one. Didn’t expect it, so let’s see what the f–k is next. I do not know what the f–k I’m gonna do, but figuring that out. Thank y’all. Big love.”

Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy award in 2020 in the best rap album category for Igor, but criticized the Recording Academy for failing to recognize Black artists in mainstream pop categories when their music spans more than one genre.

“On one side, I’m very grateful that what I made could just be acknowledged in a world like this. But also, it sucks that whenever we, and I mean guys that look like me, do anything that’s genre-bending, they always put it in a ‘rap’ or ‘urban’ category,” he said at the time. “I don’t like that ‘urban’ word. To me, it’s just a politically correct way to say the N-word. Why can’t we just be in pop?

“Half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment,” he continued. “Like, ‘Oh, my little cousin wants to play the game, let’s give him an unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it.’ That’s what it felt like a bit. Another half of me is very grateful that my art can be acknowledged on a level like this when I don’t do the radio stuff. I’m not played in Target. I’m in a whole different world than what a lot of people here listen to. I’m grateful and like ‘eh.'”

Watch Tyler’s 2022 Grammy acceptance speech below.