Trevor Noah Teases Two ‘Favorite Performers’ Who Will be Performing at the 2023 Grammys

Trevor Noah previewed his role as the host for the 2023 Grammy Awards in a new interview on Tuesday (Jan. 31), and confirmed a couple of as-yet-unannounced superstars will be hitting the stage to perform.

“One of your favorite performers is a woman, and that woman is going to be performing at the Grammys,” the three-time host revealed on People‘s Every Day podcast. “Then one of your other favorite performers is a man, and that man is going to be performing at the Grammys, and you’re going, ‘Oh, but that could be anyone.’ But you know, it’s not anyone though because you’ve been listening to their album the whole year and it’s been huge.”

While the former host of The Daily Show remained mum on the two performers’ identities, whoever they are, they’ll be joining the roster of previously announced performers that includes Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy and Brandi Carlile. Earlier this week, The Recording Academy also shared that the telecast will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with an LL Cool J-introduced segment featuring Busta Rhymes, Ice-T, Missy Elliott and more.

Elsewhere during the interview, Noah confessed that he’s not usually the type of fan to listen to albums in full, but made an exception for this year’s pack of nominees. “I’ve enjoyed everything that’s come up this year,” he said. “Everything from DJ Khaled and Jay-Z and what they did together. And I’ve loved Kendrick [Lamar’s] work and Beyoncé was a soundtrack of my life. Harry Styles followed me around everywhere I went. So in many ways, the Grammys is always a wonderful celebration of the soundtrack of your year, the ups and downs, the highs, the lows, the joys and the sadnesses.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday (Feb. 5) on CBS. Listen to Noah’s complete pre-Grammys interview below.