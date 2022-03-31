Trevor Noah Shares His Grammys Playlist — Including His Favorite Shower Song

Trevor Noah is getting into the Grammys spirit. On Wednesday (March 30), the comedian — who will be hosting the 64th annual iteration of the awards show on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena — did a funny spot with CBS to share what he has been listening to ahead of the biggest night in music.

“When I shower, I think the best song to listen to is ‘Peaches.’ Clean them, and then you gotta sing about it, you know what I mean? When I work out, I know this may be controversial, but I love ‘Leave the Door Open.’ You can control the moves as you do it. Don’t knock it ’til you try it,” he advised. “When I’m celebrating anything, ‘Montero,’ definitely. And then when I need to do an interpretive dance — not often, I probably maybe maximum twice a week — I would go with ‘Right on Time’ by Brandi Carlisle.”

CBS, the official home of the Grammys, shared the video with a cheeky caption that read, “Pretty sure we can all agree on two things: 1. @Trevornoah’s #GRAMMYs playlist is [fire emojis] 2. Trevor, please don’t take up singing…”

The comedian had a lighthearted remark for the network, replying, “Dear @cbs… 1. Thank you! 2. How dare you!? 3. Just showing that I can count higher than you. 4. Only 4 more days! #GRAMMYs.”

The Grammys are set to air on CBS on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET. It will feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and more.

Watch Noah share his Grammys playlist below.