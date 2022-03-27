×
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet in Black

The couple appeared on the Oscars red carpet and gazed lovingly at one another in coordinating black ensembles.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores

With Travis Barker appearing as a musician at the 2022 Oscars, the blink-182 drummer took the opportunity to walk Sunday night’s (March 27) red carpet with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian.

As previously announced, this year’s Academy Awards are featuring both an orchestra and an eclectic band consisting of drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper and the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, called D-Nice and the All-Star Band.

According to Vogue, Kardashian’s dress was an archival piece from ’80s-era Thierry Mugler, and Barker wore Margiela accessorized with Prada sunglasses.

The Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after last year’s pandemic-prompted move to Union Station in Los Angeles.

See the full list of winners, updating live throughout the night, here, and see Barker and Kardashian’s complete Oscars look below.

