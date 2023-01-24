Tony Bennett Sweetly Congratulates Lady Gaga on 4th Oscars Nomination: ‘So Proud of You!’

After the 2023 Academy Awards nominations were revealed on Tuesday (Jan. 24), Lady Gaga officially became a four-time Oscar nominee.

While the “Bloody Mary” singer has yet to share her feelings about being a contender at this year’s ceremony, former Love for Sale and Cheek to Cheek collaborator Tony Bennett extended his congrats to his dear friend.

“Congratulations to the amazingly talented @ladygaga on her 4th Oscar nomination!” the 96-year-old wrote via Twitter. “Today, Lady Gaga makes history as the first artist to receive three nominations in the Best Original Song category at the #Oscars. So proud of you!”

As Bennett mentioned, Gaga is nominated in the best original song category for “Hold My Hand,” from the Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. The track, which was written and produced by the pop star alongside BloodPop, peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gaga was previously nominated in the best original song category at the Oscars in 2016 for “Til It Happens to You,” co-written with Diane Warren, from The Hunting Ground documentary. In 2019, she earned a best original song nom for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born — and won in the category — and made it into the best actress category for starring in the movie as Ally Maine.

“Hold My Hand” is currently nominated at the Grammy Awards for best song written for visual media; Gaga is also nominated for her work on the soundtrack in the best compilation soundtrack for visual media category.

In 2022, the singer was nominated alongside Bennett for their joint album, Love for Sale, which was up for album of the year and best traditional pop vocal album, the latter of which they won. The album’s track “I Get a Kick Out of You” was also nominated for best music video, best pop duo/group performance and record of the year. Their 2014 album, Cheek to Cheek, also won in the best traditional pop vocal album category.

See Bennett’s congratulatory message to Gaga below.