Thelma Plum, Ball Park Music Lead 2023 Queensland Music Awards

With two honors, including the coveted song of the year, Thelma Plum was the big winner at the 2023 Queensland Music Awards (QMAs), presented Tuesday (March 28) at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia.

The Gamilaraay singer-songwriter won song of the year and the pop category for her single “Backseat of My Mind,” lifted from her 2022 EP Meanjin. With song of the year, Plum gets a permanent place in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley – a plaque on the Walk of Fame.

“Queensland I feel has always been an underdog,” she told the packed house, “but I tell ya, we’re not anymore.”

Meanjin is up for best record at next week’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards, and “Backseat of My Mind” will get another chance to win song of the year, at the 2023 APRA Music Awards on April 27.

Other winners at the 2023 QMAs included Brisbane indie band Ball Park Music (album of the year for Weirder & Weirder) Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark (highest-selling single for “Sway My Way”), and country artist Adam Brand (highest selling album for All Or Nothing).

Go-Betweens great Lindy Morrison was presented the lifetime achievement award for her advocacy work, social work, activism and musicianship. Morrison, a member of the Go-Betweens from 1980-1989, played drums on six of the iconic band’s albums, and performed vocals on three.

The folk-rock act’s classic song “Cattle and Cane” was recognized by APRA in 2001 as one of the top 30 Australian songs of all time, and Morrison was celebrated in 2014 with the Ted Albert Award, presented during the APRA Music Awards, held that year in Brisbane’s City Hall.

Away from the studio, Morrison helped establish Support Act in 1998, and served with music industry charity as a social worker until 2021. During the pandemic, she led her team to deliver more than A$5 million in relief grants for music workers in crisis.

“I’m so glad I’m receiving this award while I’m still alive. I would have hated to get this award when I’m dead,” she quipped at the top of what would be the evening’s most rousing speech. “Thank-you Queensland. I’m still playing, I’m on the road all the time…I’m recording, I’m going to the U.K. soon, I got into practice rooms, I’m 70 years of age. And I still feel like that young woman.”

The legendary Lindy Morrison receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #QMAs. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XHUgcl4rIC — Lars Brandle (@larsbrandle) March 29, 2023

Recounting those years with the Go-Betweens and other acts she performed with, “We were devoted to art, and we would do anything as long as it was for art. We marched for black rights, we marched for civil rights. And we marched for the right to march. We played music in the streets for pro-choice.”

The city of Brisbane came out a winner when, during a pre-recorded bit, Qld premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a A$3.8 million investment in the annual Bigsound showcase event and conference.

“We all know how powerful music can be,” she said. “It helps tell our stories, and provides a stage for social change. It helps connect people and shapes our culture. Right now in Queensland, I believe there’s something special happening with our music scene here, and tonight I want everyone in this room to know that our government backs you and backs your industry. I know how important Bigsound has been for the industry over the past 22 years. That’s why I’m pleased to announce $3.8 million in funding over the next four years to make Bigsound even bigger and even better.” The 2023 edition is set for Sept. 5 – 8.

Formerly known as QSong, the QMAs celebrate the state’s “brightest emerging artists and established legends,” with its categories judged by more than 100 music industry professionals.

More than 13,000 songs have been submitted since its inception in 2006. Winners have included Keith Urban, the Veronicas, Kate Miller-Heidke, Bernard Fanning, Sheppard, Violent Soho and many others.

The annual event is organized by trade body QMusic, with Brick Lane, Brisbane City Council and Queensland Government on board as major partners.

2023 Queensland Music Awards – Winners:

MAJOR AWARDS

SONG OF THE YEAR

Presented by Brick Lane Brewing

Thelma Plum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Presented by Brisbane City Council

Ball Park Music – ‘Weirder & Weirder’

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Presented by Grant Thornton

Lindy Morrison

SCHOLARSHIPS

2023 GRANT MCLENNAN FELLOWSHIP

Sahara Beck

2023 BILLY THORPE SCHOLARSHIP

NEISH

2023 CAROL LLOYD AWARD

Platonic Sex

CATEGORY AWARDS

BLUES | ROOTS AWARD

Presented by Trentham Estate

Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble – ‘All Riled Up’

CHILDREN’S MUSIC AWARD

Presented by The Truss Company

Cheeky Monkey Club – ‘Yes or No – A Song About Consent’

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL AWARD

Presented by Queensland Conservatorium – Griffith University

Monique Clare – ‘Downhill Skiing’

COUNTRY AWARD

Presented by ABC Radio Brisbane

James Johnston – ‘COUNTRY BOYS’

ELECTRONIC AWARD

Presented by The Prince Consort

Sycco – ‘Ripple’

FOLK AWARD

Presented by APRA AMCOS

Yb. – ‘Blackphemy’

HEAVY AWARD

Presented by IJS

DZ Deathrays – ‘Paranoid’

HIP HOP AWARD

Presented by NAFA

Khi’leb – ‘Cheques’

INDIGENOUS AWARD

Presented by Anacta

William Barton – ‘Kalkani’

JAZZ AWARD

Presented by Jazz Music Institute

Trichotomy – ‘Forward Motion’

POP AWARD

Presented by Star Entertainment Group

Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat Of My Mind’

ROCK AWARD

Presented by Comiskey Group

WAAX – ‘No Doz’

YOUTH (AGES 10 – 17) AWARD

Presented by SAE

Lottie McLeod – ‘Happy Birthday’

SOUL | FUNK | RNB AWARD

Presented by The Sound Garden

Miiesha – ‘Still Dream’

WORLD AWARD

Presented by MEAA

Isaac Conomos and Menaka Thomas – ‘Space’

REGIONAL | REGIONAL AWARD

Presented by Telstra

Sahara Beck – ‘Nothing Wrong With That

VIDEO AWARD

Presented by Creative Productions

Ben Wrigley – Purple Static by Mirrors

HIGHEST SELLING SINGLE

Amy Shark – Sway My Way

HIGHEST SELLING ALBUM

Adam Brand – All Or Nothing

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR

Presented by Oztix and The Music

The Fortitude Music Hall

REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR

Presented by Oztix and The Music

Sol Bar

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Presented by Oztix and The Music

Caloundra Music Festival

ACCESSIBLE VENUE OF THE YEAR

Presented by CPL – Choice, Life, Passion

Kingston Butter Factory



