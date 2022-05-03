The Kid Laroi, Tones And I Rule 2022 APRA Awards

With a hattrick of wins, The Kid Laroi led from start to finish as the APRA Music Awards returned to Melbourne on Tuesday night (May 3).

The teenage superstar has rolled in a purple patch the likes of which few artists see. Now based in Los Angeles, the Sydney-raised artist led the singles and albums charts in the U.S. and Australia in 2021, and, along the way, logged a record-setting stay at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Stay,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber.

At the 2022 APRAs, Laroi nabbed the night’s top prize and the final category of the night, song of the year, and accepted the donut-shaped award by way of a live zoom from his studio in Los Angeles.

Earlier, Laroi (real name Charlton Howard) scored most performed hip-hop / rap work for “Without You” and the coveted songwriter of the year, meaning he converted three of his leading four nominations.

For the second straight year, Tones And I won a pair of APRAs, on this occasion for most performed pop work (“Fly Award”) and most performed Australian work overseas (“Dance Monkey”).

“I’m most proud of that song,” Tones acknowledged from the Melbourne Town Hall stage, when “Fly Away” took the silverware. “Dance Monkey” was released back in May 2019 and refuses to stop moving. “I released that so long ago, I had no idea it would be up for an award again,” she explained. “I promise you I’m not playing ‘Dance Monkey’ tonight.”

Tones was true to her word, though she did return to the stage with band and orchestra for a rendition of Amyl and the Sniffers’ “Guided by Angels,” one of the five numbers shortlisted for song of the year.

.@tonesandi is back on stage, complete with choir and ensemble, for her EPIC take on @amylandsniffers Song of the Year nom ‘Guided By Angels’ #APRAs pic.twitter.com/DDz2m7xhho — APRA AMCOS (@APRAAMCOS) May 3, 2022

Another two-time winner was John Courtidis, who collected the most performed Australian work and most performed dance / electronic work for his contributions to “Head & Heart,” the dance hit performed by Joel Corry featuring MNEK. The song was recently inducted into APRA AMCOS’ The 1,000,000,000 List, the PRO’s elite who’ve notched one billion streams for one of their works.

Ghana-born, Canberra-raised funkmaster Genesis Owusu has cleaned up on the awards circuit with debut album Smiling with No Teeth, a breakthrough that has earned the artist the J Award for Australian Album of the year, the Australian Music Prize, several ARIA Awards and, most recently, first ranking in the 2021 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition.

Get up off your feet and stomp your feet (and maybe try not to break the floor this time) for our 2022 Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year: @genesisowusu The brilliant creator is published by @Kobalt obo Ourness Songs 👏 #APRAs pic.twitter.com/Gi3eWVhXu1 — APRA AMCOS (@APRAAMCOS) May 3, 2022

The treasures keep coming, this time with the APRAs breakthrough songwriter of the year. The album, he told the audience, “was a deeply personal project for me. I used it as an individual in the process of catharsis and therapy,” as did many others, his growing pile of awards would suggest.

Other winners on the night included Amy Shark, Vance Joy, Joel Little, AC/DC’s Angus & Malcolm Young, Budjerah, Matt Corby and Ziggy Alberts, while legendary kids’ entertainers the Wiggles were feted with the Ted Albert Award, a prestigious honor from the APRA board of directors which acknowledges a group or individual who has contributed immensely to Australian music.

Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock frontman and co-founder Ross Wilson presented the accolade to the OG Wiggles, referring to the veteran artists as the “Fab Four for under 5s,” and pointing out they’re the only act to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and also lead the triple j Hottest 100, which they did in January with a cover of Tame Impala’s “Elephant.”

The 40th annual APRA Awards rocked out with a musical tribute to the late punk legend Chris Bailey, as You Am I frontman led the Hard-Ons with a blistering show-closing performance of the Saints’ classic “Know Your Product.”

Capping off a big night with a big performance from the Hard On’s and Tim Rogers, paying tribute to recently departed Chris Bailey – ‘Know Your Product’ #APRAs pic.twitter.com/CpBnZg7Ibl — APRA AMCOS (@APRAAMCOS) May 3, 2022

Established in 1982, the Australasian Performing Right Association’s annual songwriters’ ceremony is one of the Australian music industry’s most treasured events.

See the full list of 2022 APRA Music Awards winners:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ /

Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman / Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell

Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Native Tongue Music Publishing#

Songwriter of the Year

The Kid LAROI

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Genesis Owusu

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

The Wiggles

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel

Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt

Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Missing Piece

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: Letting Go

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us

Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban

Writers: Amy Shark / Ed Sheeran*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel

Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt

Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Most Performed Hip-Hop / Rap Work

Title: Without You

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: Fly Away

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Higher

Artist: Budjerah

Writers: Matt Corby / Budjerah*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Shot in the Dark

Artist: AC/DC

Writers: Angus Young / Malcolm Young

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing obo Australian Music Corporation

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music

Most Performed International Work

Title: Lasting Lover

Artist: Sigala & James Arthur

Writers: James Arthur^ / Bruce Fielder* / Lewis Capaldi+ / Luke Fitton^ / Benjamin

Goldwasser* / Jarl Hasselquist / Corey Sanders# / Andrew Vanwyngarden*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^ / BMG+ / Kobalt Music

Publishing#

Licensee of the Year

TAFE Queensland

Great Big Events