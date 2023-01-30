The Kid LAROI Accepts Award at G’Day USA Arts Gala in Front of His Parents: ‘I’m Doing This for Them’

The annual G’Day USA Arts Gala took place on Saturday night (Jan. 28), bringing together Australians and Americans to celebrate and showcase Australian creativity, talent and strong partnership with the United States.

Explore Explore The Kid Laroi See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To kick off the evening, The Kid LAROI delivered a surprise acoustic performance of his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay.” He went on to accept the Excellence in Music award by the evening’s host, Angela Bishop, with his parents in attendance in the crowd. “I’m not really a big award guy, but I will say this is something I’m really honored to take, not just because it’s really cool, but I have both of my parents here tonight,” the 19-year-old New South Wales native told the audience. “I’m pretty shy, I don’t like doing this type of stuff, but I’m doing this for them because I know this makes them really really proud.”

Related Audible Dominates 2023 Ambie Awards Nominations

Later on in the evening, supermodel Miranda Kerr was presented with the Excellence in Arts award, given to her by her friend Katy Perry, who also happens to be married to Kerr’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom. “Many of you may be confused as to why I’m presenting Miranda with this award,” Perry said during her presentation. “It doesn’t fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle, but this is about love, and Miranda is love.”

“I’m here to present the Excellence in Arts award to my sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru, and the heart of our family, Miranda Kerr,” she added.

See photos from the event via G’Day USA’s Instagram page below.