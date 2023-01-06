Terri Lyne Carrington & Judith Sherman to Be Honored at Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week Event

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing will kick off Grammy Week by honoring jazz drummer and producer Terri Lyne Carrington and classical producer Judith Sherman at its annual Grammy Week celebration at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to return live to The Village Studios for the first time in three years to celebrate two groundbreaking music creators who are dedicated to innovating both creatively and technically in the recording field,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Both Terri Lyne and Judith have made indelible contributions to music, and we look forward to bringing together producers, engineers and artistic professionals to honor these incredible artists and kick off our Grammy Week celebrations.”

Carrington and Sherman are both multi-Grammy winners. Both are nominated again this year. Carrington, a three-time Grammy winner, has two of the five albums nominated for best jazz instrumental album – New Standards Vol. 1 (a collab with Kris Davis, Linda May, Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens) and Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival (a collab with Wayne Shorter, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding). Carrington won in that category nine years ago. Impressively, she has also won twice for best jazz vocal album.

Sherman, a 13-time Grammy winner, is nominated for producer of the year, classical. Sherman has won in that category six times. If she wins again this year, she’ll tie David Frost, Steven Epstein and Robert Woods for the most wins in the history of the category, which was first presented in 1980.

“The Producers & Engineers Wing is privileged to pay tribute to two women who have pushed boundaries both in and outside of the studio,” Maureen Droney, vice president of the Producers & Engineers Wing added. “Terri Lyne and Judith are awe-inspiring honorees who represent the best of the recording industry and whose contributions to their respective genres continue to resonate with our music community.”

Along with saluting Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators.

Grammy Week culminates with the 65th annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023. The show will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.