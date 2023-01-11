Taylor Swift Was Kinda Sorta at the 2023 Golden Globes

She’s a mastermind! Taylor Swift may not have been in the room at the 2023 Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday (Jan. 10), but her presence was still felt in the awards show’s choice of music.

Ryan Murphy was the evening’s recipient of the prestigious Carol Burnett Award, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gives to honor “outstanding and lasting contributions to television on or off the screen,” and as he walked to the podium to accept the trophy, Swift’s Midnights closer “Mastermind” could be heard playing over the cheers of Hollywood’s best-dressed glitterati.

Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners

“Once upon a time the planets and the fates/ And all the stars aligned/ You and I ended up in the same room/ At the same time/ And the touch of a hand lit the fuse,” the superstar’s voice can be heard before the American Horror Story and Pose creator began his acceptance speech.

After accepting the award from frequent collaborator Billy Porter, Murphy offered a nearly 10-minute speech shouting out LGBTQ+ trailblazers he’s worked with over the years, including Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope.

“When I was a young person at home in the ’70s, watching The Carol Burnett Show, I never, ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show,” he said. “It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world then and now. And I have one word for you: Florida. You are often told you will never become anything, you have to hide your light to survive. But for those kids watching tonight, I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility.”

Swift was nominated in the best original song, motion picture category for her track “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing alongside fellow nominees Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Tems. However, all the superstars were ultimately beat out by Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Watch Swift’s “Mastermind” help soundtrack Murphy’s big Golden Globes moment below.