Taylor Swift Cheers On Viola Davis’ Grammy Award Win: ‘EGOT BABYYYYYYY’

Taylor Swift is thrilled for Viola Davis reaching EGOT status.

Davis took home the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording at the 2023 Grammy Awards for her memoir Finding Me on Sunday (Feb. 5), making her now the recipient of four major award honors: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She was honored during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony before the primetime Grammy Awards telecast.

“EGOT BABYYYYYYY,” Swift — who was later revealed to be a 2023 Grammy winner herself, for best music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film” — tweeted in reaction to the news about Davis. She added a trio of double-heart emojis to her message for good measure.

Davis, now the 18th person and the third Black woman to become an EGOT, in the past won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a dramatic series for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), an Oscar for best supporting actress for Fences (2016) and two Tonys — featured actress in a play for King Hedley II (2001) and lead actress in a play for Fences (2010).

Jennifer Hudson, also an EGOT, tweeted to Davis on Sunday to chime in about the actress’ exciting Grammy win too: “Hold the line !!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18 !!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything ! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate !!!”

See the celebratory posts for Davis below.