Taylor Swift Earns Her 8th CMT Award With ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story” is having a second life in the country music world, thanks to Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

At the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11), “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” won trending comeback song of the year. The prize marks Swift’s eighth CMT Music Award.

Trending comeback song of the year is a brand new category for this year’s ceremony, honoring “iconic stars and their hits that not only stood the test of time but also recently found new popularity” thanks to viral online trends, according to CMT’s website.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Swift beat out fellow nominees “Freight Train” by Alan Jackson, “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn, “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “I’m a Survivor” by Reba McEntire, “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain.

The original “Love Story” won video of the year and female video of the year at the CMT Music Awards back in 2009. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” is not the only re-recording that has gotten CMT award love. Just last year, “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” won best family feature.

Swift has also previously won CMT Music Awards in breakthrough video of the year for “Tim McGraw” (2007), female video of the year and video for the year for “Our Song” (2008) and video of the year for “Mine” (2011).