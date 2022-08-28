Taylor Swift Got Ready for the VMAs With a Taste of BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift achieved her dripping-in-diamonds look for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28) with a little help from BLACKPINK.

Swift posted a TikTok video Sunday night (Aug. 28) set to “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK’s catchy new single, to show the transformation into her red-carpet look for the awards show, where she was nominated for multiple awards.

The TikTok launches right after the “Pink Venom” lyric “look what you made us do” — no doubt a clever nod to Swift’s own 1989 track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” as she was still in her a simple but cute floral dress. She captioned the video, “Team All Too Well bringing the emotional pain to the VMAs…,” capping it off with a red scarf emoji.

Before showing off her transformation on TikTok, Swift rocked the MTV VMAs carpet in the dazzling, seemingly diamond-dripping Oscar de la Renta dress, one that instantly made for fan comparisons to Swift’s diamond-filled bathtub scene from her “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

Heading into the VMAs, Swift is nominated for five honors, including the evening’s top category, video of the year. Swift is nominated for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” She is already a two-time winner in the category, previously taking home the video of the year trophy for “Bad Blood” (her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar), as well as “You Need to Calm Down.” Should “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” win, Swift would become the first three-time winner in this category.

Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is also nominated for best longform video, best editing, best direction and best cinematography.

The 10-minute version was a promotional single for Red (Taylor’s Version), which released Nov. 12, 2021. The song took Swift’s fan-favorite album cut and expanded it. The tune went on to break the record for the lengthiest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, besting Don McLean’s nine-minute-long “American Pie,” which held the record since 1972.

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” ranked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s 100 Best Songs of 2021 list.

Watch Swift transform into her 2022 VMAs red-carpet look to BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom.”