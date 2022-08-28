Skip to main content
Taylor Swift Dances to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ at the 2022 VMAs: Watch

Drink in hand, Swift sang along and swayed her hips to "Pink Venom" at the 2022 VMAs.

An audience camera caught Taylor Swift mid-dance during BLACKPINK‘s performance of “Pink Venom” at the 2022 VMAs.

BLACKPINK treated BLINKs — like Swift — to a live rendition of the group’s new hit single Sunday night (Aug. 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where both acts were up for awards.

Drink in hand, Swift sang along and swayed her hips with attitude to “Pink Venom” as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa ruled the VMAs stage — paying special attention to the song’s “look what you made us do” line.

BlackPink

Taylor Swift

Earlier Sunday night, Swift also got ready for the VMAs red carpet with an assist from “Pink Venom” to show her wardrobe transformation, from a sweet floral dress to a dripping-in-diamonds Oscar de la Renta look. She shared a TikTok set to the K-pop group’s latest hit.

“Pink Venom” is the first single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming second studio album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16.

Watch Swift dance to “Pink Venom” below.

