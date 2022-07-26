Taylor Swift Is ‘All Too Unwell’ With Gratitude for VMA Nominations

Taylor Swift received five nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, all for her captivating short film for her Red (Taylor’s Version) cut, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

The superstar took to TikTok to express excitement for the nominations and encourage her fans to vote. “All is, yet again, all too unwell. Thanks to you!!! Voting is open NOW!” she captioned a series of screenshots of her nominations, which includes video of the year. Swift is a two-time winner in the category, for “Bad Blood” (a collab with Lamar) and “You Need to Calm Down.” If “All Too Well” wins, she’ll become the first three-time winner in the category.

“All Too Well” is also nominated for best longform video, best cinematography, best direction and best editing.

The All Too Well short film short film, starring Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), is soundtracked by “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” from Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2012 album. Swift wrote and directed the film, in which Sink and O’Brien portray a couple whose whirlwind romance unexpectedly takes a sour turn, just like the relationship at the center of the fan-favorite song.

Beginning Tuesday (July 26), fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting closes Friday, Aug. 19 (except for best new artist).

The 2022 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. For the third year in a row, the VMAs will simulcast on The CW Network, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.