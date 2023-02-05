Taylor Swift & Fans React to Grammy Win for ‘All Too Well‘ Music Video: ‘I’m Blown Away’

Taylor Swift started her 2023 Grammy Awards night with a pre-telecast win and a shimmering walk down the red carpet.

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker won the Grammy Award for best music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she wrote, directed and starred in with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The honor was revealed during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony before the primetime event.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me,” Swift wrote on Twitter Sunday night (Feb. 5). “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

Fan tweets full of pride for Swift were aplenty, with one supporter replying with a photo of “All Too Well: The Short Film” cupcakes and the message “SO PROUD OF YOU!!! love you forever” and another fan surrounded by Red merch saying, “I MANIFESTED ALL AFTERNOON!!!! IM SO HAPPY ALL TOO WELL THE SHORT FILM GOT THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVES. You’re an amazing director and screenwriter and I cannot wait to see all the magic you make next.”

And by the way, Swift headed out on the red carpet tonight, soon after her “All Too Well: The Short Film” award was announced.

“taylor waited until she won a grammy to show up at the red carpet she’s so iconic idk,” one fan pointed out.

Swift arrived on the Grammys red carpet in a two-piece, sparkling, midnight blue gown, featuring a crop top and a long, swooping skirt. The glamorous look was accessorized with her signature red lip, her hair pinned up and a pair of statement earrings.

“EXCUSE ME TAYLOR??” another fan tweeted, sharing an extreme closeup of her earrings. Other Swifties in reply pondered “What does it MEAN? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?! AHHHHH” and noted of the jewels: “Everyone saying purple as if y’all don’t seeeee the light blue crystals next to the purple.” “speak now and 1989 colors,” read one comment, inferring that the earrings could point to one or both albums of which she has yet to release her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings.

