Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person.

After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best artist acceptance speech.

Both dresses are by designer David Koma, as pointed out by fan account Taylor Swift Style.

“Wow,” Swift said upon accepting her award for best artist. “First of all, I just want to say I have so much respect and admiration for my fellow nominees. I wanted to say to the fans I had an album come out recently called ‘Midnights,’ and I’m so blown away. You have no idea how much it means to me to even get to do this as a career. So I just wanted to say, personally, from me to you: The fact that you have done what you’ve done, supporting that album, being excited about that album and loving it … There’s not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much. I can’t believe I get to do this as a job. It’s all because of you. Thank you, so, so much.”

See her two 2022 MTV EMAs looks in the photos below. Plus, check out a clip of her walking the red carpet.

