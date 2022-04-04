Here’s Why SZA Was on Crutches at the Grammys

An untimely leg injury wasn’t enough to keep SZA from attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), and lifting some hardware.

The U.S. singer and songwriter cut a hobbled figure at the gala, which she attended on crutches. It’s just as well she made the effort, because she was called to the stage to receive the best pop duo/group performance Grammy for “Kiss Me More,” her collaboration with Doja Cat.

In one of the lighter moments of the night, SZA visited the podium on crutches to collect her award, with Lady Gaga on hand to ensure she didn’t have a disaster for the entire world to see.

Speaking backstage from the Grammys media room, SZA explained the cause of her injury.

“It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” she said. “Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

Carrying that energy, she hinted at more music in the pipeline. A moment earlier, she revealed her next album would be ready soon. “It’s probably my most unisex project yet, if that makes sense. It’s for everyone,” she explained.

Whether another track with Doja Cat is among those new creations, time will reveal. If not, it wouldn’t be through a lack of mutual respect. “She’s a star,” SZA enthused about her collaborator, “I think she’s so masterful…I’ve just been able to learn from her.”

“Kiss Me More” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Official U.K. Singles Chart, and led several surveys, including Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, and the pair performed the hit live at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

SZA’s most recent full-length studio album was 2017’s Cltr, which reached No. 3 on the all-genres Billboard 200 chart.