Summer Walker Addresses Grammys Snub: ‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’

Summer Walker‘s name was noticeably absent when this year’s crop of Grammy nominations was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) and the R&B star took to social media to speak about it.

Related 2023 Grammy Nomination Snubs and Surprises

In a since-expired pair of Instagram Stories, the “Girls Need Love” singer wrote, “Thanks for all the overflowing love in my dm’s… & as for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing… I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, atleast the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive” with a pair of white heart emojis.

While Walker may have been disappointed her 2021 sophomore album Still Over It failed to earn any nods from the Recording Academy, she actually did, in fact, earn her first Grammy nomination this year for contributing to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which is up for album of the year. (The singer co-wrote and provided guest vocals on album cut “Purple Hearts” with Ghostface Killah.)

Meanwhile, the R&B fields for the 2023 ceremony were crowded by the likes of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun and other work by Muni Long, Lucky Daye, Jazmine Sullivan and Robert Glasper.

In the last few months alone, Walker has released new collaborations with The Weeknd (“Best Friend [Remix]“), Ciara (“Better Thangs“) and Ari Lennox (“Queen Space“).

The 2023 Grammys will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Check out the full list of nominees here.