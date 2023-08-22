Armani White & Icona Pop to Perform at 2023 Streamy Awards: See Performers & Presenters

The Streamy Awards are less than a week away, and on Tuesday (Aug. 22), Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter shared the performer and presenter lineup for the event with Billboard.

Armani White is set to take the stage to deliver a medley of his viral Billboard Hot 100 hit “Billie Eilish” as well as “Silver Tooth,” before Icona Pop take the stage to perform their new single “Fall in Love” along with “I Love It,” their 2013 Hot 100 top 10 hit with Charli XCX.

This year’s presenters include social media stars Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Chris Olsen, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Dylan Mulvaney, Happy Kelli, Jay Shetty, Kris Collins, Lizzy McAlpine, Michelle Khare, Pinkydoll, Rhett & Link, Ryan Trahan, Smosh, Supercar Blondie, Tana Mongeau, WWE stars Austin Creed and Zelina Vega, and xQc. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shea Couleé will be appearing throughout the show to interact with creators in the audience.

The Streamys Creator Honors are also returning this year to recognize three creators whose original content and unique voices have inspired and entertained millions worldwide. The awards will be presented by Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date), Blogilates and Brandon Rogers. The Streamys will also present the inaugural Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award to the year’s most impactful songs on social media and popular culture.

Hosted by seven-time Streamy Award winner MatPat, the Streamys will air live on Sunday (Aug. 27) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT here. After the livestream, the entire show will be available to watch on demand. For more information on the show, check out the Streamys’ website here.

