Stevie Wonder to Perform at 2023 Grammys With 2 Famous Friends

Stevie Wonder will perform on the Grammy telecast on Sunday, Feb. 5, in a spot that will feature two other famous artists — Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton. The performance was announced on CBS Mornings on Friday (Feb. 3). CBS has broadcast the Grammys since 1973.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is a nominee this year for best country song for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.” He and Rodney Crowell co-wrote the song, which was recorded by Willie Nelson.

Robinson is this year’s recipient of the MusiCares Person of the Year award, along with Motown founder Berry Gordy. The award will be presented at a gala tonight in Los Angeles. Robinson received a Grammy Legend Award in 1990 and a lifetime achievement award in 1999, but he has won just one Grammy in competition (for performing his 1987 hit “Just to See Her”). The fact the one of the greatest songwriters of all time has never won a songwriting Grammy is not something that is likely to be mentioned tonight.

Wonder has amassed 25 Grammys over the years and is the only artist ever to win album of the year with three consecutive studio albums. Adele has a chance to equal that feat on Sunday if she wins for her latest album, 30. In addition to his competitive wins, Wonder received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 1996.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted for the third year in a row by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah. The show will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Recording Academy made its first performers announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 25), revealing that Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras would take the stage. Harry Styles was announced as an addition to the lineup on Sunday (Jan. 29) during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Academy said that the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards will include breakout tributes to three diverse artists who died last fall — Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff.

Kacey Musgraves will perform Lynn’s 1970 classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the country legend, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will team to perform “Songbird” from Fleetwood Mac’s album of the year-winning Rumours to honor McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at age 79; and Maverick City Music will join Quavo for Quavo’s sentimental ballad “Without You” to honor Takeoff, who died on Nov. 1 at just 28.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), the Academy announced a star-studded salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. LL Cool J will host the segment, which will include performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins the team for the first time as director. Eric Cook is co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton and David Wild as producers.

Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.Grammy.com. Randy Rainbow, a first-time Grammy nominee this year for best comedy album for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, is co-hosting the show. His co-host has yet to be named.