Steve Martin Is ‘Dismayed’ Over Selena Gomez’s Emmys Snub for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 at DGA Theater on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

When the 2o22 Emmy nominations were released on Tuesday (July 12), there was one obvious suspect missing from the list: Selena Gomez for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. And now Steve Martin is speaking out about his co-star’s snub.

In his statement to Billboard, the comedy icon — who portrays actor Charles-Haden Savage on the series — chose to look on the bright side of the show receiving 17 nominations, including dual acting nods for himself and Martin Short.

“Marty and I, and the whole team at ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ are thrilled with our nominations,” he said. “We’re also loving that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category.”

However, he addressed Gomez’s omission more directly to The New York Times, saying, “We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.”

Indeed, the pop star’s restrained turn as Mabel Mora is one third of the hapless true crime-loving trio whose titular podcast finds them in all sorts of trouble as they try to solve the murders happening in the Arconia, their (fictional) luxury apartment complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

While Martin and Short are set to compete against one another for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Only Murders in the Building also received two separate directing nods for season one episodes “The Boy from 6B” and “True Crime,” and another nod in the outstanding writing category. Additionally, both Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane were nominated as guest actors for their respective roles as Charles’ former stunt double Sazz Pataki and deli chain baron-turned-podcast sponsor Teddy Dimas.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 12 on NBC.