Pastor Mike Jr. Is Top Winner at 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards (Full Winners List)

Pastor Mike Jr. was the top winner at the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which were presented on Saturday (July 16) at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.
The pastor, author and recording artist won six awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1. Pastor Mike Jr. also won artist of the year last year. He’s the first artist to win in that top category two years running since Donald Lawrence in 2006-07.
The ceremony, which was co-hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, was taped live and will air on Sunday Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her and BET International and will be syndicated in various local markets across the U.S. between Aug. 13 and Sept. 11.
CeCe Winans won three awards — producer of the year, praise and worship album of the year, and praise and worship song of the year. The awards are for Winans’ first live album, Believe for It, which logged seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music received three awards for their collaboration, Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP. Ricky Dillard also won three Stellar Awards, in addition to receiving the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contributions to gospel music.
Tamela Mann received two awards. E. Dewey Smith was named best new artist for his 2021 album God Period.
Two awards were not presented this year – traditional duo/chorus group of the year and contemporary choir of the year.
The show featured performances by Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Maverick City Music, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson, Koryn Hawthorne, Brian Courtney Wilson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Doe, Rudy Currence, Chrisette Michele, Darrel Walls, James Fortune and more.
The Stellar Gospel Music Awards also bestowed several special honors. Six-time Grammy Award-winning hitmaker and producer Aaron Lindsey received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award.
Candi Staton, who has had pop, R&B, disco and gospel hits in a career that stretches back to the 1960s, received the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award. Staton’s biggest hit was the 1976 classic “Young Hearts Run Free,” which reached No. 1 on Hot Soul Singles (as the chart was then known) and the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Stellar Gospel Music Awards show was executive produced by Don Jackson, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based Central City Productions. Jennifer J. Jackson served as executive in charge of production and producer. Michael A. Johnson produced and directed this year’s show.
Here’s the full list of winners for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards.
Artist of the year
CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Maverick City Music; Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; TRIBL Records
WINNER: Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
Song of the year
“All of My Help”; Nathaniel Zaccheus Bean & Ricky Dillard; Motown Gospel
“Amazing”; Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Giano Piero Reverberi, Brian Joseph Burton, Gianfranco Reverberi & Thmosa Decarlo Callaway; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee & Mitch Wong; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
“Help Me”; Bartholomew Orr, Justin Pearson, La’Tia Mann, Phillip Bryant, Tamela Mann & Tiffany Mann; Tillymann Music Group
WINNER: “Jireh” (Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine); Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick & Chris Brown; TRIBL Records
Male artist of the year
Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration
WINNER: Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration
Albertina Walker female artist of the year
Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot
CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel
Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise
WINNER: Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
Duo/chorus group of the year
1K Phew & Lecrae; No Church in a While; Reach Records
Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
WINNER: Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records
New artist of the year
WINNER: E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records
Evvie McKinney; This Is Evvie McKinney EP; Motown Gospel
Jason McGee & The Choir; Power; My Block Inc.
Josh Copeland; No Fear; Anointed Sounds / MNRK
Lasha’ Knox; God of Miracles; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Album of the year
Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
WINNER: I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group
Choir of the year
Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; God Made It Beautiful; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration
Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
Producer of the year
Anson Dawkins, Jovan J. Dawkins, Eric Dawkins, Warryn Campbell, Jevon Hill, Stanley Greene Jr, Demetrius D Bizzy Smith, Xavier Gordon, Walter Millsap, Keran Vega, Daryl Brown, Chuckii Booker, Gourty Maxx, Kenneth KC Knight, Focus & DJ Mal-Ski; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
WINNER: CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Greg Ham, Derek Spirk & Chaz Corzine; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Michael McClure Jr. & Jevon Hill; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
Todd Dulaney & Dontaniel Jamel Kimbrough; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
Warryn Campbell, Gerald Haddon & Marcus Hodge; Power; My Block Inc
Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year
Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
WINNER: Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records
Contemporary male artist of the year
Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
WINNER: Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration
Traditional male artist of the year
Charles Jenkins; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records
Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
Contemporary female artist of the year
Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot
CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel
WINNER: Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
Traditional female artist of the year
Christina Bell; Still Faithful; Malaco
Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise
WINNER: Martha Munizzi; Best Days; Epic Music
Merry Clayton; Beautiful Scars; Motown Gospel
Contemporary album of the year
Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
WINNER: I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group
Traditional album of the year
God Made It Beautiful; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
God Period; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records
Journey 2.0; Kim Person; KLP Music
WINNER: The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year
WINNER: “Amazing”; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music
“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services
“We Win”; Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin; RCA Inspiration
Music video of the year
WINNER: “Help Me”; David Mann Jr.; Tillymann Music Group
“Never Let Me Down”; Olu Samuel Emedobi; FIYA World / MNRK
“One Call”; Caleb Seales and Jerrell Green; Reach Records
“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
Traditional choir of the year
Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration
Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
Instrumental album of the year
How Does Christmas Sound?; Kirk Whalum; Mack Avenue Records
No Fear; Bart Orr; Anderson Music Group
Shine!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music
WINNER: The Good News (Instrumental); Charles Butler & Trinity; Impact One Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services
Special event album of the year
A Very Maverick Christmas; Maverick City Choir; TRIBL Records
WINNER: Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Let Praises Ring; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records
Never Gets Old Holiday Volume; Dawkins & Dawkins; Legacy Music Group
Rap hip hop gospel album of the year
WINNER: No Church in a While; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records
Soul Therapy; Bizzle; God Over Money Records
Two Up Two Down; Aaron Cole; Gotee Records
UPPERHAND; Indie Tribe; Indie Tribe
Youth project of the year
Alana Inez; Thank You Lord; Law Ent
WINNER: Janessa Smith; Finish This Race; Inspired Recording
Rodney Iler; Secrets; Independent
Sa’Vannah Aaliyah; I Got It; BGA Music Group
Quartet of the year
Alphonso D. Bowen; He’s A Wonder; Kelsi 29 Music
WINNER: The Brown Boyz; The Reintroduction; SIX19 Music
The Mighty Gospel Warriors; The Live Virtual Experience; 4clouds Records
Tim White & ReFocused; Always There: Live Virtual Experience; Independent
Recorded music packaging of the year
Anthems & Glory; J. Lynn Stemley; MNRK
Breakthrough: The Exodus; Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel
WINNER: Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Tyler Siemen; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Overcomer; Keston McKinnon; Tillymann Music Group
Praise and worship album of the year
Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
WINNER: Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; Maverick City Music; TRIBL Records
The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
Praise and worship song of the year
WINNER: “Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
“Great”; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music
“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services
“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
Rap/hip hop song of the year
“Heal the Land”; G.I.; BGA Music Group
“My God”; Jor’Dan Armstrong; Encouragement Music
“One Call”; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records
WINNER: “Redeemed” ft. Mali Music; Amethyst; Independent
“Sick World”; Deitrick Haddon X Zaytoven; Black Own Black / Tyscot
Special Awards
James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award
Ricky Dillard
Aretha Franklin Icon Award
Aaron Lindsey
Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award
Rev. Milton Brunson
Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award
Candi Staton
Stellar Honors Hall of Fame
Conference of National Black Churches
o Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman
o Senior Bishop Adam Jefferson Richardson, African Methodist Episcopal Church
o Senior Bishop Kenneth Monroe, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
o Senior Bishop Lawrence L. Reddick, III, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
o Presiding Bishop & Chief Apostle John Drew Sheard, Church of God in Christ
o Dr. Jerry Young, President, National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.
o Dr. David Peoples, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention
Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative
Gospel station and announcer of the year nominees
Major market station of the year
WINNER: WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
WGRB 1390AM, Chicago
WYCA Rejoice 102.3 FM, Chicago
WPZZ Praise 104.7, Richmond
Large market station of the year
WAGG 610AM 100.1FM, Birmingham
WINNER: WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus
WLLV 1240 AM & 101.9FM, Louisville
WPCE 1400 AM, Norfolk
Medium market station of the year
WINNER: WNZN 89.1, Lorain
WAVN FM 104.1/AM 1240, Memphis
WNNL- The Light 103.9, Raleigh
KOKA 980 AM & 93.3 FM, Shreveport
Small market station of the year
WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta
WINNER: WYPZ – FM 99.5, Macon
WMIR Rejoice 103.5FM/95.5FM, Myrtle Beach
WIMG 1300, Trenton
Internet station of the year
Power 89.1, http://n02.radiojar.com/zm2rq9hsga0uv?rj-ttl=5&rj-tok=AAABfvivoHYAsMqLDovLjcJELQ
Power of Worship Radio, www.powerofworship.net
uGospel Radio, www.uGospel.com
WINNER: WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com
Gospel announcer of the year
Charles Johnson (Pastor CeJay), KOKA 980 AM, Shreveport, LA
Dallas A. Frazier, WAAW Shout 94.7FM, Aiken, SC
WINNER: Melissa Wade, WNNL – The Light 103.9, Raleigh, NC
Randi Myles, The Detroit Praise Network, Detroit, MI