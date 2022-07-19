Pastor Mike Jr. Is Top Winner at 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards (Full Winners List)

Pastor Mike Jr. was the top winner at the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which were presented on Saturday (July 16) at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

The pastor, author and recording artist won six awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1. Pastor Mike Jr. also won artist of the year last year. He’s the first artist to win in that top category two years running since Donald Lawrence in 2006-07.

The ceremony, which was co-hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, was taped live and will air on Sunday Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her and BET International and will be syndicated in various local markets across the U.S. between Aug. 13 and Sept. 11.

CeCe Winans won three awards — producer of the year, praise and worship album of the year, and praise and worship song of the year. The awards are for Winans’ first live album, Believe for It, which logged seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music received three awards for their collaboration, Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP. Ricky Dillard also won three Stellar Awards, in addition to receiving the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contributions to gospel music.

Tamela Mann received two awards. E. Dewey Smith was named best new artist for his 2021 album God Period.

Two awards were not presented this year – traditional duo/chorus group of the year and contemporary choir of the year.

The show featured performances by Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Maverick City Music, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson, Koryn Hawthorne, Brian Courtney Wilson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Doe, Rudy Currence, Chrisette Michele, Darrel Walls, James Fortune and more.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards also bestowed several special honors. Six-time Grammy Award-winning hitmaker and producer Aaron Lindsey received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award.

Candi Staton, who has had pop, R&B, disco and gospel hits in a career that stretches back to the 1960s, received the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award. Staton’s biggest hit was the 1976 classic “Young Hearts Run Free,” which reached No. 1 on Hot Soul Singles (as the chart was then known) and the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards show was executive produced by Don Jackson, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based Central City Productions. Jennifer J. Jackson served as executive in charge of production and producer. Michael A. Johnson produced and directed this year’s show.

Here’s the full list of winners for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Artist of the year

CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Maverick City Music; Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; TRIBL Records

WINNER: Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

Song of the year

“All of My Help”; Nathaniel Zaccheus Bean & Ricky Dillard; Motown Gospel

“Amazing”; Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Giano Piero Reverberi, Brian Joseph Burton, Gianfranco Reverberi & Thmosa Decarlo Callaway; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee & Mitch Wong; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

“Help Me”; Bartholomew Orr, Justin Pearson, La’Tia Mann, Phillip Bryant, Tamela Mann & Tiffany Mann; Tillymann Music Group

WINNER: “Jireh” (Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine); Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick & Chris Brown; TRIBL Records

Male artist of the year

Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration

WINNER: Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK

Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration

Albertina Walker female artist of the year

Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot

CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel

Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise

WINNER: Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

Duo/chorus group of the year

1K Phew & Lecrae; No Church in a While; Reach Records

Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group

Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

WINNER: Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records

New artist of the year

WINNER: E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records

Evvie McKinney; This Is Evvie McKinney EP; Motown Gospel

Jason McGee & The Choir; Power; My Block Inc.

Josh Copeland; No Fear; Anointed Sounds / MNRK

Lasha’ Knox; God of Miracles; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Album of the year

Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK

Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

WINNER: I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group

Choir of the year

Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People

Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; God Made It Beautiful; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration

Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

Producer of the year

Anson Dawkins, Jovan J. Dawkins, Eric Dawkins, Warryn Campbell, Jevon Hill, Stanley Greene Jr, Demetrius D Bizzy Smith, Xavier Gordon, Walter Millsap, Keran Vega, Daryl Brown, Chuckii Booker, Gourty Maxx, Kenneth KC Knight, Focus & DJ Mal-Ski; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group

WINNER: CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Greg Ham, Derek Spirk & Chaz Corzine; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Michael McClure Jr. & Jevon Hill; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

Todd Dulaney & Dontaniel Jamel Kimbrough; Anthems & Glory; MNRK

Warryn Campbell, Gerald Haddon & Marcus Hodge; Power; My Block Inc

Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year

Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group

Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

WINNER: Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records

Contemporary male artist of the year

Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

WINNER: Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK

Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration

Traditional male artist of the year

Charles Jenkins; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People

Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records

Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

Contemporary female artist of the year

Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot

CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel

WINNER: Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

Traditional female artist of the year

Christina Bell; Still Faithful; Malaco

Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise

WINNER: Martha Munizzi; Best Days; Epic Music

Merry Clayton; Beautiful Scars; Motown Gospel

Contemporary album of the year

Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK

WINNER: I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group

Traditional album of the year

God Made It Beautiful; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

God Period; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records

Journey 2.0; Kim Person; KLP Music

WINNER: The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year

WINNER: “Amazing”; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music

“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services

“We Win”; Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin; RCA Inspiration

Music video of the year

WINNER: “Help Me”; David Mann Jr.; Tillymann Music Group

“Never Let Me Down”; Olu Samuel Emedobi; FIYA World / MNRK

“One Call”; Caleb Seales and Jerrell Green; Reach Records

“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

Traditional choir of the year

Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration

Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

Instrumental album of the year

How Does Christmas Sound?; Kirk Whalum; Mack Avenue Records

No Fear; Bart Orr; Anderson Music Group

Shine!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music

WINNER: The Good News (Instrumental); Charles Butler & Trinity; Impact One Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services

Special event album of the year

A Very Maverick Christmas; Maverick City Choir; TRIBL Records

WINNER: Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Let Praises Ring; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records

Never Gets Old Holiday Volume; Dawkins & Dawkins; Legacy Music Group

Rap hip hop gospel album of the year

WINNER: No Church in a While; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records

Soul Therapy; Bizzle; God Over Money Records

Two Up Two Down; Aaron Cole; Gotee Records

UPPERHAND; Indie Tribe; Indie Tribe

Youth project of the year

Alana Inez; Thank You Lord; Law Ent

WINNER: Janessa Smith; Finish This Race; Inspired Recording

Rodney Iler; Secrets; Independent

Sa’Vannah Aaliyah; I Got It; BGA Music Group

Quartet of the year

Alphonso D. Bowen; He’s A Wonder; Kelsi 29 Music

WINNER: The Brown Boyz; The Reintroduction; SIX19 Music

The Mighty Gospel Warriors; The Live Virtual Experience; 4clouds Records

Tim White & ReFocused; Always There: Live Virtual Experience; Independent

Recorded music packaging of the year

Anthems & Glory; J. Lynn Stemley; MNRK

Breakthrough: The Exodus; Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel

WINNER: Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Tyler Siemen; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Overcomer; Keston McKinnon; Tillymann Music Group

Praise and worship album of the year

Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK

WINNER: Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; Maverick City Music; TRIBL Records

The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

Praise and worship song of the year

WINNER: “Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

“Great”; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music

“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services

“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

Rap/hip hop song of the year

“Heal the Land”; G.I.; BGA Music Group

“My God”; Jor’Dan Armstrong; Encouragement Music

“One Call”; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records

WINNER: “Redeemed” ft. Mali Music; Amethyst; Independent

“Sick World”; Deitrick Haddon X Zaytoven; Black Own Black / Tyscot

Special Awards

James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award

Ricky Dillard

Aretha Franklin Icon Award

Aaron Lindsey

Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award

Rev. Milton Brunson

Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award

Candi Staton

Stellar Honors Hall of Fame

Conference of National Black Churches

o Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman

o Senior Bishop Adam Jefferson Richardson, African Methodist Episcopal Church

o Senior Bishop Kenneth Monroe, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

o Senior Bishop Lawrence L. Reddick, III, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

o Presiding Bishop & Chief Apostle John Drew Sheard, Church of God in Christ

o Dr. Jerry Young, President, National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.

o Dr. David Peoples, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

Gospel station and announcer of the year nominees

Major market station of the year

WINNER: WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

WGRB 1390AM, Chicago

WYCA Rejoice 102.3 FM, Chicago

WPZZ Praise 104.7, Richmond

Large market station of the year

WAGG 610AM 100.1FM, Birmingham

WINNER: WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus

WLLV 1240 AM & 101.9FM, Louisville

WPCE 1400 AM, Norfolk

Medium market station of the year

WINNER: WNZN 89.1, Lorain

WAVN FM 104.1/AM 1240, Memphis

WNNL- The Light 103.9, Raleigh

KOKA 980 AM & 93.3 FM, Shreveport

Small market station of the year

WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta

WINNER: WYPZ – FM 99.5, Macon

WMIR Rejoice 103.5FM/95.5FM, Myrtle Beach

WIMG 1300, Trenton

Internet station of the year

Power 89.1, http://n02.radiojar.com/zm2rq9hsga0uv?rj-ttl=5&rj-tok=AAABfvivoHYAsMqLDovLjcJELQ

Power of Worship Radio, www.powerofworship.net

uGospel Radio, www.uGospel.com

WINNER: WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

Gospel announcer of the year

Charles Johnson (Pastor CeJay), KOKA 980 AM, Shreveport, LA

Dallas A. Frazier, WAAW Shout 94.7FM, Aiken, SC

WINNER: Melissa Wade, WNNL – The Light 103.9, Raleigh, NC

Randi Myles, The Detroit Praise Network, Detroit, MI