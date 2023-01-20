Spotify Announces 2023 Best New Artist Grammy Party: Exclusive

For the first time in three years, Spotify will host a pre-Grammys performance showcase for the year’s best new artist nominees.

Spotify’s 2023 Grammys party will take place on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2, in Los Angeles, Billboard can exclusively reveal. All 10 of this year’s best new artist nominees — Anitta, Omar Apollo, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg — will be in attendance, with multiple performances and surprise guests planned.

Spotify launched its best new artist Grammy soiree in 2017, and last held its nighttime showcase in 2020, when artists like Lizzo, Lil Nas X and eventual winner Billie Eilish performed intimate sets. After taking off 2021 due to the pandemic, Spotify hosted a poolside brunch last April when the Grammys were held in Las Vegas, with best new artist nominees in attendance but no performances.

“Spotify stands for new artist discovery and we take great pride in championing the next generation of superstars early on. For each of the past six years, our Best New Artist campaign has celebrated the category’s nominees in increasingly impactful ways,” says Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music at Spotify. “These nominations mark a pivotal moment in their careers, and we want to help them further capitalize on that momentum with our marketing muscle and global reach, culminating in our annual BNA Party in Los Angeles. This is the largest class of performing nominees that we’ll have in one night and it’s bound to be our biggest and best event yet.”

In 2021, Spotify filled the void of its best new artist party by launching a Spotify Singles series featuring that year’s nominees in the week leading up to the Grammys, which included Phoebe Bridgers reworking her song “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne and Chika covering Billie Eilish’s “My Future.” That series continued last year in the lead-up to the 2022 Grammys, and Spotify confirms that a new batch of Spotify Singles featuring the best new artist nominees is coming soon.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be presented Sunday, Feb. 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Click here to see the full list of nominations, including best new artist.