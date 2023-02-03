Inside Spotify’s Star-Studded Best New Artist Party

Year after year, Spotify’s Grammy Week party delivers what no other party does: performances from every best new artist nominee on the same stage on the same night.

And sure, with 10 nominees, that does lead to a rather long evening as the sets spread out over nearly five hours, but that hardly stopped the closing act from delivering a headline-worthy rock show, prompting the first and only mosh pit of the night.

With a guest list full of future best new artist hopefuls such as Orville Peck, jxdn, Joshua Bassett, Role Model, Yung Gravy and more, past nominee Kid Laroi was also in attendance. Plus, a handful of stars showed up, including Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Diplo, Tove Lo, Aly & AJ and so many more.

After turning last year’s event into a first-of-its kind best new artist brunch – held at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas – 2023’s edition at Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center was a welcome return to the party guests have come to know and love.

Below are the best moments from the night, courtesy of each best new artist nominee.

7:32: Instrumental jazz duo Domi and JD Beck opened the night with a captivating set that not only served as the perfect entry music, but also set a high bar for the acts to follow. Drummer JD Beck joked about playing “anti-party music” while Domi later took her shoes off and jokingly declared the duo to be the “Worst New Artist.”

7:52: Emerging bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle wowed the room with her quick and vibrant strumming, amplified by a four-piece string band. Tuttle sounded crisp and cutting, briefly transporting the captivated audience – which included an attentive Orville Peck – to a setting more akin to Newport Folk Festival.

8:11: Performing alongside a pianist, upright bassist and drummer, Samara Joy turned the sprawling tented venue into an intimate late-night club – think New York’s Blue Note. The jazz singer stunned with her soaring vocals, and caught even more of the room’s attention with her cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

8:35: Muni Long became the first performer of the night to welcome backup dancers and a prop – in the form of a silver chaise lounge – to the stage. She not only upped the ante with her production value, but delivered bar-raising vocals to match. Her voice was a force, even battling it out briefly with an electric guitar. Before her set wrapped, she wished the crowd a happy Black History Month, plugged her upcoming show and fittingly ended with breakout hit “Hrs and Hrs.”

9:33: Following a surprise DJ set from the week’s most in-demand performer, DJ Pee Wee (Anderson .Paak), he introduced the celebrated Italian rockers Maneskin to the stage. “Hello everybody, we’re Italian rockers and we play rock n’ roll – at least, we try,” quipped frontman Damiano David. Wearing matching all white suits, the Eurovision winners shredded through “Begging,” “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and more, delivering a stadium-worthy rock show. In the absence of any pyro or other rock show staples, David settled for sprinkling water over the front row to cap off the set.

9:53: Nearly three hours in, Latto took the stage at the perfect time to bring the “big big energy,” performing her hit “Big Energy.” Supported by her DJ and flanked by backup dancers, Latto genuinely seemed to be having a blast on stage, engaging with the audience and smiling through each move.

10:03: Opening her set in a denim trench to perform “Lobby,” Anitta soon after joked, “Good thing the votes are already counted.” Yet she still delivered an expectedly fiery set, including some signature twerking as an appetizer to “Envolver,” which continued to stand out as a party starter.

10:31: As the stage spins around to reveal Tobe Nwigwe, the first thing to stand out is the set fit for Architectural Digest, with two ivory arched structures on either end framing Nwigwe and his backup vocalists in the center. The singer-rapper treated the audience to a moment of all-consuming zen, momentarily making the otherwise fast-paced party seem to slow down and tune in.

11:03: The crowd thickened for Omar Apollo’s anticipated set, for which he asked, “Is everybody drunk right now? What’s the vibe here?” As the second-to-last performer, Apollo left quite the impression, performing fan favorites including “Go Away” and Endlessly” before warning the crowd his closer is “really f–king sad.” He told no lie, as he finished with the still-growing ballad “Evergreen.”

11:28: Following an epic flute introduction, indie-rock duo Wet Leg took the stage for the evening’s grand finale, and judging by the floor that began to shake from all the jumping, the act was a perfect choice. The rockers treated the brief set the same as their own headlining shows, letting their instruments do most of the talking. The performance included “Wet Dream” and, of course, ended with the song that started it all, “Chaise Lounge.” As a mosh pit began to pick up steam, the pair grinned, as if to say even they couldn’t believe this quirky song started it all.