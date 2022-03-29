What Should Win Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammys? Vote!

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are just around the corner, with some of today’s top music stars going head-to-head to take home one of the prestigious awards in the Big Four categories.

10 songs are up for song of the year, including H.E.R.’s “Fight For You.” If she wins, the trophy would mark her second in a row for song of the year, as she took home the 2021 Grammy for her powerful “I Can’t Breathe.”

Also in line for the win are Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever;” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits;” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License;” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open;” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name);” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More;” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar; Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time” and her Alicia Keys collaboration, “A Beautiful Noise.”

Who do you think should take home the Grammy for song of the year? Let us know ahead of the ceremony by voting below.