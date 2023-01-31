×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

What Should Win Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

Let us know which song you think should take home the song of the year award at the Grammys by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards are taking over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5), and some of the biggest names in music are going head-to-head for the song of the year award.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” and DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy are all up for the Big Four category win.

Related

Muni Long, "Hrs & Hrs"

Muni Long Translates 'Hrs & Hrs' Into Spanish for 'Horas y Horas'

Despite the outcome, we at Billboard want to know who you’d like to see take home the award. Let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad