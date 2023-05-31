‘Some Like It Hot’ Tops 2023 Drama Desk Awards With 8 Wins

A musical based on the classic 1959 Billy Wilder film Some Like It Hot was the top winner at the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which were announced on Wednesday (May 31). The show — for which Mariah Carey is one of the producers — won eight awards, including outstanding musical and outstanding lyrics for Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

Two other musicals, a revival of Stephen Sondheim‘s Sweeney Todd and the new Shucked, also won multiple awards. Sweeney Todd won three awards – though, curiously, it lost outstanding revival of a musical to Parade, which won no other awards.

Shucked won two awards – outstanding music for country hit-makers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and outstanding featured performance in a musical for Alex Newell.

Musicals winning one award each — apart from Parade — were New York, New York and a revival of Into the Woods.

The 2023 Drama Desk Awards will take place at Sardi’s Restaurant in New York on Tuesday, June 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. ET. Tony and Emmy winner Mandy Patinkin and two-time Obie Award winner Kathryn Grody will co-host the ceremony.

The Drama Desk Awards will be presented five days before the Tony Awards are broadcast on CBS. The Drama Desk Awards differ from the Tonys in several respects.

All four performance categories are “gender-free” – their term for “gender-neutral.” Each of these categories had twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories; each have two winners.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

The Drama Desk Awards are bestowed by critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater.

Shows with 21 or more unique live performances were eligible.

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting awards in 1955.

Here are all the nominees in musical categories – as well as the nominees in one category dedicated to plays – outstanding music in a play. Winners are marked.

Outstanding musical

& Juliet

Between the Lines

F*ck7thGrade, The Wild Project

Shucked

WINNER: Some Like it Hot

Some Like it Hot White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater

Outstanding revival of a musical

A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company

Into the Woods

Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop

WINNER: Parade

Parade Sweeney Todd

Outstanding lead performance in a musical

WINNER: Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd Nicholas Barasch, The Butcher Boy, Irish Repertory Theatre

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Andrew Burnap, Camelot

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Andrew Durand, Shucked

Callum Francis, Kinky Boots, Stage 42

WINNER: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop

Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile, New York Theatre Workshop

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop

Anna Uzele, New York, New York

Outstanding featured performance in a musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

WINNER: Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Mark Jacoby, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

WINNER: Alex Newell, Shucked

Alex Newell, Shucked Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop

Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods

Mare Winningham, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company

Outstanding direction of a musical

Jeff Calhoun, Between the Lines

John Doyle, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop

WINNER: Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Outstanding choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold, MCC Theater

Tislarm Bouie, the bandaged place

Edgar Godineaux, The Harder They Come, The Public Theater

WINNER: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Outstanding music

WINNER: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked Michael R. Jackson, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater

Tom Kitt and AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal designer), Almost Famous

Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, Between the Lines

The Kilbanes, Weightless, WP Theater

Outstanding lyrics

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Michael R. Jackson, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater

Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, Atlantic Theater Company

WINNER: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding book of a musical

Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Robert Horn, Shucked

WINNER: Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique

David West Read, & Juliet

Outstanding orchestrations

Bruce Coughlin, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company

Jason Howland, Shucked

WINNER: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot Kenny Seymour, The Harder They Come, The Public Theater

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Outstanding scenic design of a musical

WINNER: Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York David Korins, Only Gold, MCC Theater

Scott Pask, Shucked

Walt Spangler and Brendan McCann (production props), Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Michael Yeargan, Camelot

Outstanding costume design of a musical

WINNER: Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot

Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot Tilly Grimes, Shucked

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Anita Yavich, Only Gold, MCC Theater

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Outstanding lighting design of a musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Jeff Croiter, Only Gold, MCC Theater

Heather Gilbert, Parade

David Grill, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

WINNER: Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding sound design of a musical

Peter Hylenski, Almost Famous

WINNER: Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods John Shivers, Shucked

Joanna Lynne Staub, Weightless, WP Theater

Jon Weston, Parade

Outstanding music in a play