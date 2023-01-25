Sofia Carson Could Sing at 2023 Oscars: What That Would Mean for Colombia

One year after Sebastián Yatra‘s moving performance at the Oscars, another artist with Colombian blood is hoping to perform at the Academy Awards ceremony: Sofia Carson.

The Florida-born actress and singer, whose parents hail from Barranquilla, is the voice of Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the movie Tell It Like a Woman, which received a nomination for best original song on Tuesday (Jan. 24.)

“We’re going to the Oscars @dianewarren,” Carson wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a sweet video of their reaction to the news.

Beautifully performed by the “Night Falls” singer, “Applause” is a ballad of empowerment and self-love that invites women to pause for a moment and celebrate their achievements.

“Recognize who you are/ Sometimes, I know it’s so hard/ But you shine/ You’re a supernova superstar,” the song says. “Give yourself some applause, you deserve it/ Give yourself some respect ’cause you’ve earned it/ Give yourself some love ’cause you’re worth it, you’re worth it.”

Last year at the Oscars, Yatra sang the sublime “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney animated film Encanto in a colorful number that included a couple of dancers in Colombian costumes and elements such as yellow butterflies, alluding to the film and the South American country. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it was the first song in Spanish nominated to the award since Uruguayan Jorge Drexler won the trophy in 2005 for “Al Otro Lado del Río” from The Motorcycle Diaries. (That year, the Academy invited the better-known Antonio Banderas to sing Drexler’s song in a bittersweet moment for the composer and his Latin American fans.)

Warren, who now collects her 14th nomination in the category, also competed last year with “Somehow You Do,” from the movie Four Good Days. But the Academy Award went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name.

This time around, the veteran songwriter — who has yet to win the prize — competes again with some music superstars. The contenders are: “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, co-written by Lady Gaga; “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with Rihanna among its composers; “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. (For a complete list of nominees, click here)

The Oscar for best original song goes to the songwriters, not to the performers. However, it is likely that Carson will take the stage of Hollywood’s Dolby Theater to sing “Applause” live, since it has become tradition that the nominated songs be presented at the ceremony — although the official program has yet to be announced and plans have changed from time to time.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 12 at 8:00 pm ET.