Snoop Dogg Defers His Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Until 2024

Just two days before the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, the organization announced that “for personal reasons,” Snoop Dogg has deferred his induction. However, the artist born Calvin Broadus Jr. intends to be inducted with the class of 2024 on June 13, 2024.

Snoop is the second of the seven songwriters who were originally announced as inductees on Jan. 13 to back out. Sade Adu also withdrew, with the SHOF saying only that she will be inducted with a future class.

The five other inductees who were announced five months ago – Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose – are still onboard. In addition, Tim Rice will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor. Post Malone will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which “was established to honor gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers and are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs,” according to the SHOF.

The 52nd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner is slated for Thursday at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The SHOF also announced that Louis Bell, Jacob Dickey, Emilio Estefan, Sasha Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Valerie Simpson, Keith Sweat and Joe Walsh, among others, will either present and/or perform at the event.

Menken and Rice shared an Oscar for best original song and a Grammy for song of the year for their ballad “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Emilio Estefan is Gloria Estefan’s husband. Sasha is their 10-year-old grandson. Frost won a Tony last year for his performance as Michael Jackson in MJ. Riley worked with the superstar on such tracks as “Remember the Time.” Riley also worked with Keith Sweat on his 1992 hit “Why Me Baby?” (featuring LL Cool J).

Many of the other presenters and performers also have ties to the inductees and honorees.

There are approximately 400 inductees in the Hall of Fame. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.