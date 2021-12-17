×
Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Jr. & More to Be Inducted at 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Lionel Richie is set to be recognized as a legacy artist.

Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson performs on stage during Summer Night Concerts at PNE Amphitheatre on August 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. Andrew Chin/GI

Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Jr., Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles will be honored at the 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame awards ceremony on Feb. 17 during Black History Month in Atlanta.  

The four entertainment titans were named 2022 foundational inductees. In addition, the ceremony is set to recognize Lionel Richie as a legacy artist, Prince as mainstream male, Mary J. Blige as mainstream female, New Edition as mainstream male group, TLC as mainstream female group, Donald Lawrence as male gospel, Yolanda Adams as female gospel, BeBe and CeCe Winans as gospel group, Snoop Dogg as male hip-hop, Lauryn Hill as female hip-hop and Tyler Perry as mainstream mogul.  

For the first time, the organization is unveiling its international fan favorite category, in which Bob Marley and Fela Kuti are in the running. The category enables fans to participate by casting votes for their favorite artist.  

According to a release, the ceremony aims to honor the “the trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large.”   

The awards are presented by the organization’s founders Catherine Brewton and Erica Thomas of the Georgia Entertainment Caucus and Demmette Guidry and Michael T. Mauldin of the Black American Music Association 

The walk of fame for the 2022 inductees is slated to be installed in downtown Atlanta.  

Revealed in June, previous foundational inductees were James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy Jones and Stevie Wonder. Other honorees included Michael Jackson (legacy artist) and Beyoncé (mainstream female).

For more information, visit theblackwalkoffame.com. 

