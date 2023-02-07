Skywriter Declares Beyoncé Still ‘Made Music History’ Following Grammys Album of the Year Upset

Justice for Renaissance! A skywriter appeared above the city of Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 6) to remind Beyoncé exactly who she is after her loss at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Users across social media spotted the airplane’s message in the sky, which couldn’t be any more loud and clear: “BEYONCÉ, YOU MADE MUSIC HISTORY.”

Indeed, while the icon lost out on her fourth chance at album of the year after Harry Styles was named the winner for Harry’s House, she broke the record for the most Grammy win in history by adding four new gramophones to her collection of 32 wins out of 88 total nominations.

And while no one has yet to take credit for the BeyHive-approved message in the sky, Bey’s husband Jay-Z shrugged off the awards show jockeying entirely in an interview with TIDAL published after his wife’s loss. Calling the whole process behind the Grammys race “a marketing thing,” the rapper still lobbied that Renaissance was more than worthy of The Recording Academy’s top prize, saying, “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved…Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world.”

Instead, Queen Bey did take home Grammys for best dance recording for Renaissance lead single “Break My Soul,” best R&B song for fan-favorite track “Cuff It,” best traditional R&B vocal performance for deep cut “Plastic Off the Sofa” and best dance/electronica album for the house-inspired studio set as a whole.

Check out the message to Beyoncé over L.A. below.