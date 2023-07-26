Sinead O’Connor Blazed a Trail for Women at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards

Sinead O’Connor made history at the seventh annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 6, 1990, becoming the first woman to win for video of the year. Her striking clip for “Nothing Compares 2 U,” directed by John Maybury, took the prize, besting Aerosmith’s “Janie’s Got a Gun,” Don Henley’s “The End of the Innocence” and Madonna’s “Vogue.”

In the VMAs’ first six years, just two women had even been nominated for the marquee award. Cyndi Lauper was nominated in 1984, the VMAs’ first year, for “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Madonna was nominated in 1989 for “Like a Prayer.”

Even after O’Connor — who died at age 56 on Wednesday (July 26) — broke this barrier, it took awhile for women artists to achieve parity with men at the VMAs in this category. The award went to all-male rock bands the next four years, before TLC won in 1995 for “Waterfalls.” And then we started to see real change. Madonna and Lauryn Hill won in 1998 and 1999, for “Ray of Light” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” respectively, marking the first time women won back-to-back awards in the category.

Women won six years in a row from 2007-12, thanks to Rihanna (featuring Jay-Z), Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Rihanna again (this time featuring Calvin Harris).

Even though male artists and groups won 10 of the first 11 awards presented in this category, with only O’Connor busting up that streak, women have nearly caught up. Male artists and groups have won 21 times, to 18 for women.

O’Connor won two other “Moonmen” (the gender-neutral term “Moonperson” was still years in the future) that night – best female video and best post-modern video, both also for “Compares.”

When the Grammy nominations were announced at the end of 1990, O’Connor was up in four categories, including record of the year and best pop vocal performance, female. (Prince was nominated for song of the year for writing the song.)

At the inaugural Billboard Music Awards in December 1990, “Nothing Compares 2 U” won for #1 World Single. (Phil Collins’ …But Seriously was named #1 World Album.) At the Brit Awards in February 1991, she took international female solo artist against an incredibly strong field – Mariah Carey, Neneh Cherry, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Madonna and Tina Turner.

When the Grammys were presented in February 1991, O’Connor won best alternative music album — which was presented for the first time that year — for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. It was her only career Grammy win.

O’Connor received three more Grammy nominations after that night, all in music video categories – a sign of how strongly she was associated with the art form after “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She was nominated for the Year of the Horse long-form video and two short-form videos, “Fire on Babylon” and “Famine.”