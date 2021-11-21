Silk Sonic Kick Off 2021 AMAs With Sizzling Rendition of ‘Smokin Out the Window’

On Sunday night (Nov. 21), R&B supergroup Silk Sonic kicked off the 2021 AMAs with a sweltering rendition of their new single “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

Clad in red suits, Silk Sonic comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak transformed Microsoft Theater into their funky personal background, as they not only delivered velvety smooth vocals but shifty footwork, as well. Of course, the “Leave The Door Open” duo made sure to spruce up their performance with extra oomph every time they uttered the song’s now-popular phrase “This b–ch!” during each of their verses.

Last week, Silk Sonic released their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, and the project conquered some impressive feats. “Smokin’ Out the Window” became the group’s second No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, with a whopping 21 million streams during its premiere week (ending Nov. 11), according to MRC Data. The song also skated to notable debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 8 this week.

