Skip to main content
Account

Silk Sonic Kick Off 2021 AMAs With Sizzling Rendition of ‘Smokin Out the Window’

Silk Sonic brought the heat to the 2021 AMAs.

Silk Sonic
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. John Esparza via Getty Images

On Sunday night (Nov. 21), R&B supergroup Silk Sonic kicked off the 2021 AMAs with a sweltering rendition of their new single “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

Clad in red suits, Silk Sonic comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak transformed Microsoft Theater into their funky personal background, as they not only delivered velvety smooth vocals but shifty footwork, as well. Of course, the “Leave The Door Open” duo made sure to spruce up their performance with extra oomph every time they uttered the song’s now-popular phrase “This b–ch!” during each of their verses. 

Related

BTS

Here Are 8 Can't-Miss Moments From the 2021 AMAs

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic

See latest videos, charts and news

Last week, Silk Sonic released their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, and the project conquered some impressive feats. “Smokin’ Out the Window” became the group’s second No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, with a whopping 21 million streams during its premiere week (ending Nov. 11), according to MRC Data. The song also skated to notable debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 8 this week. 

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard. 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad