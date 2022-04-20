Shawn Mendes Coming Home to Collect International Achievement Award at 2022 Juno Awards

Shawn Mendes is going back home for a very good reason. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday (April 20) that the 11-time Juno Award winner will be on hand to collect the Juno International Achievement Award next month in celebration of his global impact on music.

According to a release, Mendes will make a special appearance to receive the honor during the first in-person Juno ceremony since 2019; this year’s event will take place at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on May 15. The show will be broadcast and streamed live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and online at CBC’s Junos page and on CBC’s social feeds.

“Accepting this award will be a surreal moment,” said Mendes in a statement. “To be recognized for my work not only in Canada, but around the world, is a tremendous honor & I am humbled to join an outstanding group of artists who have helped put Canadian music on the map.”

The Juno International Achievement Award recognizes Canadian artists who’ve attained “exemplary success on the world stage. The award looks to honor Canadian talent who have not only topped charts, but who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world,” according to the statement. Mendes has racked up 26 Juno nominations during his career — including 4 in 2022 (TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Pop Album of the Year) — and he is one of the youngest recipients of the International Achievement honor.

Mendes joins a list of previous honorees that includes Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain; the award has only been given out 8 times in the 51-year history of the Junos.

“Shawn’s dedication and passion for his craft is truly inspiring,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/JUNO Awards in a statement. “From his work as a singer-songwriter to the creation of The Shawn Mendes Foundation, he has demonstrated an incredible commitment to music and cultivating the next generation of creatives. We are grateful as Canadians to claim Shawn as our own and can’t wait to commemorate all of his achievements in-person at this year’s JUNO Awards.”