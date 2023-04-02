×
Shania Twain Says She Wants to See an ‘All-Inclusive’ Country Industry at CMT Music Awards

The star made her statements while accepting the CMT Equal Play Award, which was presented to her by Megan Thee Stallion

Shania Twain, winner of the CMT EQUAL PLAY award, speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Jason Kempin/GI

Shania Twain proved that she’s still the one on Sunday night (April 2) when accepting the equal play award at the 2023 CMT Awards.

The country icon was presented her award by rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion, who celebrated Twain for being “an outspoken ally against every hate of all kind,” while also celebrating her newfound kinship with the singer. “I don’t wanna cheese this hard because I just met her and that’s my new bestie,” Megan said with a laugh. “She’s hot girl Shania!”

Taking to the stage, Shania immediately proclaimed that one song title in particular appeared to be following her. “When I wrote the phrase, ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman,’ I had no idea at the time that it would be the undercurrent of a decades-long career, and get adopted by an array of fantastic communities around the world, and become a genuine path of power and progress for women in country music,” she said, grinning.

Reflecting on her history at the CMT Music Awards, Twain eventually cut to the heart of the issue, making a vow to keep uplifting “the many outstanding country artists who are not currently played, streamed, signed or awarded at the level they deserve.” She continued, saying “I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We’re a family … let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent. Let’s ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play, regardless of gender, age or race.”

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer was just one among a bevy of attendees on Sunday night — stars such as Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani and Tyler Hubbard all performed throughout the telecast. Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown served as the evening’s hosts, while Lainey Wilson led nominees with four nominations. Brown, Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson followed closely behind with three each.

Check out Shania’s full speech below:

