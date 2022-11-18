Shania Twain to Receive Music Icon Award & Perform at 2022 People’s Choice Awards 

Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which are set to air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Christina Aguilera was the inaugural recipient of this honor last year. As previously announced, another top music star, Lizzo, is slated to receive this year’s People’s Champion Award, while actor and budding director Ryan Reynolds will receive the People’s Icon Award.

In addition to receiving the award, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” from her forthcoming sixth album Queen of Me, which is set for release on Feb. 3, 2023. This will mark her first appearance on the PCAs stage since 2005, when she took home the award for favorite country female singer.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” Twain said in a statement. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

“Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET/PT on E!

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards and “Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” are both produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.