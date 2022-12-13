Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Video Proving She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: Watch

Selena Gomez is officially a Golden Globe nominee, and there’s one person who’s definitely very proud of her right now: Her younger self. To celebrate the news that she’s been nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy at next year’s awards, the 30-year-old star posted an old video in which she confesses in an interview that her big dream has always been to do exactly that.

Gomez shared the throwback to TikTok Tuesday (Dec. 13), one day after it was announced that her performance in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building had received a Golden Globe nod. In the video, a much younger Selena sits for a TV interview and talks about her experience attending that year’s Grammy awards.

When an interviewer asks her if she aspires to receive a Grammy nomination of her own someday — which for the record, did end up happening in 2021, when her record Revelación was in the running for best latin pop album — she says her sights are set more on acting-based awards.

“I think it would be an honor, of course, but I’m more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl,” young Selena says.

Modern day Selena captioned the TikTok: “Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream.”

Fans in the comments were quick to congratulate the “Rare” singer on the milestone. “Look at how far you’ve come selena we’re so proud of you,” wrote one. “Emmy, grammy and golden globe nominations all in one year,” replied another, referencing Only Murders‘ Emmy recognition in this year’s outstanding comedy series category. “We call her slaylena for a reason.”

Fans have a little less than a month until the awards ceremony on Jan. 10 next year to see if Gomez will go from Golden Globe nominee to Golden Globe winner. Also nominated in the best TV actress category are Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco, Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega and Hacks’ Jean Smart.

See Selena Gomez’s TikTok below.