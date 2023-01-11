Selena Gomez Takes Little Sister Gracie as Her Date to the 2023 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez walked the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a very special date on her arm — her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. The little girl is her youngest sibling, whom she shares through mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.

Gomez appeared on the carpet in a stunning black Valentino Haute Couture gown with purple puff sleeves. The singer-actress embraced and hugged Gracie, who wore a sparkling pale yellow gown carried an equally glittering purse, as they made their way into The Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony was held.

Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners

The sisters’ night at the Globes is just the latest in several outings they’ve had in recent weeks. The Only Murders in the Building actress shared photos of her celebrating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s birthday with a dinner on Jan. 8, in which Teefey was in attendance. And on Jan. 6, Gomez shared on Instagram that the sister duo had a girls night — just the two of them — when they wore matching all-black outfits.

The Rare Beauty founder nabbed her very first Golden Globe best actress in a TV series comedy or musical nomination for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. She previously shared a throwback video of an old interview to celebrate, in which she claimed that she saw herself as “more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl” than having her heart set on winning a Grammy.

Gomez lost out on the Golden Globe to Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson.