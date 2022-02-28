Selena Gomez Stumbles on Red Carpet, Ditches Heels to Present at 2022 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez is the loose, quirky presence on her Hulu detective comedy Only Murders in the Building. So it makes perfect sense that she’d bring a bit of Mabel Mora on Sunday night (Feb. 27) when she presented an award alongside her cast mate Martin Short at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 29-year-old star took the stage barefoot to hand out the outstanding female actress in a supporting role trophy to West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose.

The shoeless shuffle came after Gomez had a bit of a slip-up earlier in the evening on the red carpet when she strutted out to pose and one of her Christian Louboutin pumps gave way and she fell into a handler’s arms before getting pulled back up to her feet. Seemingly not wanting a repeat, Gomez ditched the sky high pumps while leaning into the witty repartee with her veteran co-star.

“I’m excited,” the actress — who scored her first-ever SAG nom this year for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — said to Short, who snapped back with one of his classic rejoinders, “although it’s hard for me to express my excitement because the botox is fresh.”

With or without shoes, Gomez brought her elegance to the stage in a dreamy outfit put together by stylist Kate Young that included a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with puffy sleeves –which recently debuted at the fall/winter 2022 collection show from co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia — topped off by diamonds by Bulgari, including a high-jewelry Serpenti necklace featuring two pear-shaped brilliant emeralds and diamonds totaling 37.04 carats set in white gold.

“It feels strange to be so late and just starting [with awards season],” Young, who did a final fitting with Gomez on Saturday afternoon told Billboard before the event “It’s been a long time for everyone, so we talked a lot about elegant opulence, the idea of something that feels glamorous and fancy. I think everyone is going to be excited about dressing up.” A spokesperson for Gomez could not be reached for comment at press time.

Young said the dress was “super flattering” and felt very Selena. “There’s always that moment when someone puts on a dress and it’s immediately apparent that this is the one. The cut is fun and feels aligned with Selena’s style.” Young also noted beforehand that the Louboutin pumps with a clean, simple design contributed to a feeling that was “elevated in a classic way.”

