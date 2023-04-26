Selena Gomez Cooks Up a Daytime Emmy Nomination for ‘Selena + Chef’

Catch her in the fridge right where the ice be, because Selena Gomez has just snagged another Emmy nomination! This time, the singer-actress’ HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, has received a 2023 Daytime Emmy nod for outstanding culinary series. Nominations were announced Tuesday (April 26).

The star is up against some stiff competition from some celebrated food personalities. The other cooking shows nominated in the category are Andrew Zimmern’s Family Dinner, Martha Stewart’s Martha Cooks, Jose Andres and Family in Spain, and Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time. The winner will be announced during the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air live June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Selena + Chef is currently available to stream on HBO Max. The most recent season — the show’s fourth — features the star learning how to cook from various all-star chefs at a Malibu beach house. As with previous seasons, the chefs on each episode highlight a different charity to benefit. (The program has so far raised $400,000 for 26 non-profit organizations.)

This is Gomez’s second Emmy nod. She received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 as an executive producer for the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which was up for best comedy series. She did not receive an acting nomination for her portrayal of Mabel Mora, while co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated in the best actor in a comedy series for their roles on the show.

Martin and the rest of the Only Murders team were disappointed by Gomez’s acting snub. “Marty and I, and the whole team at ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ are thrilled with our nominations,” he said in a statement to Billboard at the time. “We’re also loving that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category.” But, he went on to tell The New York Times, “We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.”