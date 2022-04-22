Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Host/Executive Produce 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Legendary music mogul/producer/rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs will host and executive produced the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The hosting duties for the Bad Boy boss comes exactly 25 years after Combs took home his first BBMA in 1997 for his multi-platinum No Way Out album.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement about his run at producing the show, which the release promises will include a reimagining of the broadcast that will feature several surprises. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The multi-hyphenate actor, fashion designer, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will oversee the May 15 event that will air live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC; it will also stream on the Peacock service.

As previously announced, the 2022 BBMAs will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award, with Mary slated to perform on the broadcast along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more artists set to be announced soon. Tickets to attend the show are open to the public and available here.

The Weeknd is the leading contender for the 2022 BBMAS, with nominations in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. His collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix),” is up for six awards.

Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods, including top artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist. Her album Planet Her is a finalist for two awards, while her Grammy-winning smash “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, is up for top Hot 100 song and top collaboration, as well as in the new top viral song category.

Justin Bieber, Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Olivia Rodrigo each have 13 nods. Bieber is the third-most decorated artist in BBMA history, with 21 previous wins. He trails only Drake (29 wins) and Taylor Swift (25). All three of these artists are finalists in multiple categories this year, so these rankings could shift.

The 2022 BBMAs are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, with Diddy and Robert Deaton serving as executive producers.