Saweetie Performs a Sublime ‘Closer’ at 2022 Women in Music

Rap and pop star Saweetie took the stage at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night (Mar. 2) to perform her Billboard Hot 100 hit single “Closer,” and accept her 2022 Billboard Women in Music Game Changer award.

Saweetie was introduced by her mother, Trinidad Valentin, who called her a “force to be reckoned with” from an early age, and talked about asking her daughter what her Plan B was if music didn’t work out. “‘Mom, there is no Plan B,'” she recalled Saweetie repeating to her — before affirming to her daughter, “Here’s to not having a Plan B, baby girl!”

From there, Saweetie took the stage to perform a captivating rendition of “Closer,” her recently released new single. Though the song’s featured hook singer H.E.R. was not in attendance, the rapper was flanked on stage by two backup dancers, all wearing sparkling gold outfits as they grooved to the song’s blissful up-tempo bounce.

Saweetie then accepted her Game Changer award, proclaiming “My frequency of gratitude is vibrating at an all-time high!” She thanked family, friend and supporters for “supporting me throughout my roller coaster journey — coz this s–t ain’t easy,” and declared that despite the industry’s turbulence, she “would rather be changing the weather than to report it.”

“Closer” debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 in February — following Saweetie hits like “Tap In,” “My Type” and “Best Friend,” all of which have reached the chart’s top 25.