Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys

Continuing the tradition of former best new artist Grammy winners presenting the award, Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage Sunday (Feb. 5) to speak on the honor.

She then read the winner: Samara Joy. The rising jazz singer from the Bronx seemed truly speechless as she made her way to the front of the room. “I’ve been watching y’all on TV for so long,” she said to the room as the camera pans to artists including Adele, Lizzo and Beyonce.

She spoke on being born and raised in the Bronx, shouting out her family in the audience. “I’ve been singing all my life,” continued the 23-year-old. “Thank you so much for this honor.”

She then spoke again to the artists in the room, saying how inspiring each and every person in the room is to her. “To be here because of who I am, authentically just being myself,” she begins, “I am so thankful.” The camera then pans to Lizzo, who is smiling on with approval for carrying forward her own message of being true to oneself.

The other best new artist nominees included Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Latto, Maneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg. All 10 nominees performed earlier this week at Spotify’s annual Best New Artist party. For her set, Joy transported the room to a hazy, late-night jazz club, making the sprawling space feel surprisingly intimate.

Best new artist was the second-to-last award of the night, only followed by album of the year, which went to Harry Styles for Harry’s House. The 65th annual Grammys then wrapped with a star-studded performance of “God Did” featuring DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, John Legend and others seated at a Last Supper-inspired set.