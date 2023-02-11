2023 Brit Awards Host Apologizes for Introducing Lewis Capaldi as ‘Sam Capaldi’

Lewis Capaldi took the 2023 Brit Awards stage to perform “Forget Me,” and host Mo Gilligan apparently did just that.

The comedian mistakenly introduced Lewis — whose “Forget Me” was nominated for song of the year at this year’s ceremony — as “Sam Capaldi,” which viewers were quick to comment on Saturday night (Feb. 11) on Twitter.

“I do apologize. I just called him Sam,” Gilligan said post-performance, blaming his error on the drinks served at the show.

Related Sam Smith Stuns With Inflatable Latex Outfit on 2023 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Explore Explore Lewis Capaldi See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Guys you know LEWIS CAPALDI gonna make some viral tweet and tiktok out of that sam capaldi thing ahahahahahahahahahah,” one fan predicted on Twitter, while others made memes of Lewis Capaldi’s head on Sam Smith‘s body on the Brits red carpet — which Capaldi immediately shared.

“Sam capaldi x,” Lewis tweeted.

“Forget Me” is the first single from Capaldi’s upcoming sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. It was first released in September and peaked at No. 58 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, but blasted to No. 1 in the U.K.

Catch the moment in the quick clip below. See the full list of 2023 Brit Award winners here.