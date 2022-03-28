Why Britney Spears Didn’t Attend Elton John’s Oscars Party With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Sam Asghari hit Elton John‘s annual Oscars watch party without Britney Spears on Sunday night (March 27), but the pop star had a perfectly good reason for staying home.

“I wish she was [here],” the Iranian-born personal trainer told Extra at the soiree. “She’s at home doing a couple of stuff… She’s traveling a lot.”

Asghari also revealed he’d been dressed by Donatella Versace for the party and responded to rumors that the Versace icon could be designing Spears’ wedding dress for their upcoming nuptials. “It’s their thing,” he said of the designer’s surprise visit to his and Spears’ home two days prior, which his fiancée shared on Instagram. “You know, it’s two bad boss bi—es working together and, you know, she’s an icon, we love her, she was over.”

He was less forthcoming about the possibility of Britney working on new music, telling the interviewer, “I don’t know! You have to ask her those questions, you can’t ask me.”