Why Britney Spears Didn’t Attend Elton John’s Oscars Party With Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari hit Elton John‘s annual Oscars watch party without Britney Spears on Sunday night (March 27), but the pop star had a perfectly good reason for staying home.
“I wish she was [here],” the Iranian-born personal trainer told Extra at the soiree. “She’s at home doing a couple of stuff… She’s traveling a lot.”
Asghari also revealed he’d been dressed by Donatella Versace for the party and responded to rumors that the Versace icon could be designing Spears’ wedding dress for their upcoming nuptials. “It’s their thing,” he said of the designer’s surprise visit to his and Spears’ home two days prior, which his fiancée shared on Instagram. “You know, it’s two bad boss bi—es working together and, you know, she’s an icon, we love her, she was over.”
He was less forthcoming about the possibility of Britney working on new music, telling the interviewer, “I don’t know! You have to ask her those questions, you can’t ask me.”
If the superstar is, indeed, toying around with the idea of heading back to the studio these days, any new release would be the first music she’s put out since 2016’s Glory — the deluxe edition of which was dropped back in 2020 featuring bonus tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys collab “Matches.”
Before heading into the bash, Asghari also sweetly spilled the secret to the couple’s relationship, which dates back to meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for her Glory-era single “Slumber Party” featuring Tinashe.
“It’s just positivity, you know? Just normal, everyday life things, and that’s it,” he said. “Everything’s amazing from here on out. That’s the mentality.”