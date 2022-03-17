The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Says Dolly Parton Is Still on the Ballot

Dolly Parton is still on the nomination ballot for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as indicated by a statement sent from the organization on Thursday (March 17).

A statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation noted that the organization had seen Parton’s “thoughtful note” stating that she felt she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock Hall. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in its own statement.

The Rock Hall’s response continued, “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The statement noted that her nomination for induction followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered and that her nomination, as well as the other 16 artists nominated for consideration for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier in the month to the Rock Hall’s 1,200 general ballot voters.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement concluded.

Three days ago, Parton announced she was bowing out of her nomination for induction into the Rock Hall, saying in a statement on March 14, “Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The nomination is Parton’s first for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the singer-songwriter being nominated alongside artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon and others.